Pedestrian fatally hit by vehicle in Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - Marshall police are investigating a wreck that left one pedestrian dead.

The incident occurred at around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 18. Officials say a motorist called police and stated that he had struck a pedestrian while driving westbound on West Grand Avenue, near the Garber intersection.

MFD paramedics arrived shortly and discovered Arturo Vargas, 71, laying in the roadway. They also located a pickup truck with significant damage on the front end.

Vargas was pronounced dead on the scene.

At this time, police say there is no evidence that the driver was impaired and no charges have been filed.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

