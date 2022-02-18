Getting Answers
New rec center in Texarkana opens its doors to the public

A new rec center was opened in Texarkana, Ark. on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022.
By Fred Gamble
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Texarkana, Ark. residents young and old have a new place to go for both their recreational and educational needs, and city leaders say the location is an investment in the community.

The name of the facility has now been changed from the Boys and Girls Club to the Texarkana Arkansas Recreation Center. City and community leaders cut the ribbon Friday, Feb. 18 to officially open the center to the public.

“It is a great addition to the city for the citizens. It gives us an opportunity for children to go after school, a place for our seniors to go. Pretty much everybody can use the rec center,” said Mayor Allen Brown.

Brown says the building was abandoned in 2008 and in 2011, the property was gifted to the city by the family of the late George and Florence Crank. City leaders have worked on this project over the past few years and now, $1.5 million later, the project is complete.

“One of the great things is this is an interest-free investment for the citizens. We were able to use some community block grant funding to get a loan through the HUD department and be able to pay that from the money we get from the government,” Brown said.

For now, the rec center will be open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturdays. Adam Dalby, sports manager for the city, says the facility will provide more than games.

“We got a computer lab, people can come in and work on school projects, adults can come in and fill out job applications and we also have a tutorial room and reading lab where kids can come in and do after school reading projects,” Dalby said.

The public is invited to an open house scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 19 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The rec center is located on Legion Drive in Texarkana, Ark.

