Man riding bicycle on I-49 in Natchitoches Parish killed after being hit by vehicle

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A man is dead after being hit by a vehicle while he was riding his bicycle on I-49 in Natchitoches Parish.

Louisiana State Police says it happened Friday, Feb. 18 just before 2:30 a.m. near mile marker 109. Jahon Gailes, 34, of Shreveport, was killed in the crash.

Initial investigation details show Gailes was riding his bike south in one of the northbound lanes of I-49 when he was hit by a 2012 Peterbilt commercial vehicle. The collision caused Gailes to be thrown from the bike. He landed in the road and was hit by another vehicle, police say.

Gailes was pronounced dead on scene. Toxicology samples were taken for analysis. The crash is still under investigation.

