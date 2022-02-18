Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Man riding bicycle on I-49 in Natchitoches Parish killed after being hit by vehicle

(MGN ONLINE)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A man is dead after being hit by a vehicle while he was riding his bicycle on I-49 in Natchitoches Parish.

Louisiana State Police says it happened Friday, Feb. 18 just before 2:30 a.m. near mile marker 109. Jahon Gailes, 34, of Shreveport, was killed in the crash.

Initial investigation details show Gailes was riding his bike south in one of the northbound lanes of I-49 when he was hit by a 2012 Peterbilt commercial vehicle. The collision caused Gailes to be thrown from the bike. He landed in the road and was hit by another vehicle, police say.

Gailes was pronounced dead on scene. Toxicology samples were taken for analysis. The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Shreveport Police Department responded to a shooting Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022 on Barbara...
Coroner’s office identifies man killed in reported robbery attempt on Barbara Avenue
Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
Tasha Haefs, 35, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after she...
Mom decapitates 6-year-old son and dog, claims the devil was speaking to her, police say
Police responded to a reported shooting on Mansfield Road Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022.
Man shot dead in front yard of house on Mansfield Road; suspect wanted
Officials respond to reports of a shooting on Virginia Avenue.
Argument leads to man being shot in face; suspect sought

Latest News

Cynthia Perkins was sentenced to 41 years in Livingston Parish court on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022.
Cynthia Perkins sentenced in court after taking plea deal
Carolyn Henderson is the Shreveport Fire Department's first female deputy chief.
SFD to swear in first female deputy chief
Roy Griggs' (the man) success in the fast food industry has allowed him to give back to the...
Black History: McDonald’s franchisee gives back to the community
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19