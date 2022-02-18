Getting Answers
Deep discounts for Presidents Day sales

By Adria Goins
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KSLA) - Many of you are still scooping up products even though prices are skyrocketing; but, if you need something for your home, this weekend you can find some great deals.

  • Presidents Day sales begin Friday, February 18 and run through Monday, February 21.
  • Typically sales over the Presidents Day weekend are geared towards home appliances and mattresses but more and more retailers are joining in with major discounts.
  • Here’s a few of them: If you’re shopping online Wayfair and Overstock are offering 70 percent off on home items on their website. You can take 50 percent off at Bed, Bath and Beyond on kitchen, bedroom and bathroom products.
  • Lowe’s, Home Depot, Best Buy and Sam’s Club also plan to take advantage of the sales weekend with massive discounts. Mattress Firm, Sleep Number, and Temper-Pedic announced they’re offering up to $500 off mattresses.
  • If you’re looking for clothing or beauty products several stores are holding discounts. Old Navy, Carters, and Under Armour announced up to 50 to 60 percent off clothing this weekend.

Presidents Day sales are expected to last through Monday. For the next big three-day holiday sale — you’ll have to wait until Memorial Day at the end of May.

