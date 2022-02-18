Chilly Friday, but milder weekend ahead

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! As we close out the week we are tracking a much chillier start across the ArkLaTex behind the cold front that moved through Thursday. Even with ample sunshine high temperatures will only be up into the low and mid-50s. But as we go through the weekend southerly flow will take over and help our temperatures start to rebound quickly with 60s Saturday and a run at 70 possible on Sunday. Heading into next week we are expecting a very warm start to the week with widespread 70s on the way the first half of the week. But along with the warmer temperatures we are tracking a developing front to our north that will drive showers and storms starting in to the region on Monday and continuing through Thursday until the colder air starts moving in.

We are tracking a very comfortable weekend across the ArkLaTex after a chilly Friday. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning make sure you are bundled up as temperatures are MUCH colder this morning across the ArkLaTex. Lows this morning are down around freezing and even with ample sunshine highs this afternoon will only be moving up into the low to mid-50s. The good news is that we are only expecting light winds across the region.

Heading into the weekend we are tracking quickly rebounding temperatures for the ArkLaTex as southerly flow takes back over. We are expecting another cold start Saturday morning with lows around freezing, but high temperatures in the afternoon will likely move back up into the 60s along with ample sunshine so any potential parades will be in great shape. Sunday we are expecting even warmer temperatures with a run towards 70 possible, but high cloud cover will be moving in ahead of potential rain next week.

Looking ahead to next week we are tracking several days of scattered showers and storms ahead for the region as a cold front begins to develop to our north. There will be two potential waves of wet weather with first coming Monday and Tuesday with an initial area of low pressure moving along that frontal boundary. Don’t expect the rain to have much impact on our temperatures as highs will be in the 70s and even upper 70s possible Tuesday. Temperatures will begin to fall Wednesday as a secondary low develops and drives more rain into the region Wednesday into Thursday before clearing out. Expect much colder weather to end next week.

In the meantime, bundle up this morning! Have a great weekend!

