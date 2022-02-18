Getting Answers
Black History: McDonald’s franchisee gives back to the community

Roy Griggs' (the man) success in the fast food industry has allowed him to give back to the...
Roy Griggs' (the man) success in the fast food industry has allowed him to give back to the community and help others.(Viewer Submission | Ken Latin)
By Domonique Benn and Alex Onken
Published: Feb. 18, 2022
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Have you heard of Roy Griggs Enterprises? It’s Northwest Louisiana’s leading franchisee of McDonald’s Restaurants in northwest Louisiana.

Roy Griggs’ (the man) success in the fast-food industry has allowed him to give back to the community and help others.

One of Griggs’ recent accomplishments is a recent campaign that raised $200,000 for the purpose of buying body cameras for the Shreveport Police Department. He also distributed over 1,000 ‘Our Best Guest’ cards for firefighters, EMS and during Coffee With a Cop events.

His restaurants provided 1,150 meals to front-line workers at Oschner’s Medical Center until the meals were no longer needed.

Griggs’ energy drives him to serve the community with a passion as he continues to make a transformative impact on the lives of others. He holds positions on numerous boards in Shreveport and continues to make significant financial contributions throughout Shreveport-Bossier City.

