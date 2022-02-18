Black History: McDonald’s franchisee gives back to the community

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Have you heard of Roy Griggs Enterprises? It’s Northwest Louisiana’s leading franchisee of McDonald’s Restaurants in northwest Louisiana.

Roy Griggs’ (the man) success in the fast-food industry has allowed him to give back to the community and help others.

One of Griggs’ recent accomplishments is a recent campaign that raised $200,000 for the purpose of buying body cameras for the Shreveport Police Department. He also distributed over 1,000 ‘Our Best Guest’ cards for firefighters, EMS and during Coffee With a Cop events.

His restaurants provided 1,150 meals to front-line workers at Oschner’s Medical Center until the meals were no longer needed.

Griggs’ energy drives him to serve the community with a passion as he continues to make a transformative impact on the lives of others. He holds positions on numerous boards in Shreveport and continues to make significant financial contributions throughout Shreveport-Bossier City.

