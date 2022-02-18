Beautiful weekend then rain all next week

(KSLA) - This weekend will be very pretty with no chance of rain and plenty of sunshine. The clouds will build back up on Sunday before some rain returns by Monday and much of next week.

This evening will be very pleasant. The clouds will continue to move away, and there will not be any rain. Temperatures will be on the cool side in the 40s. You will need a jacket if you are heading out for any evening plans.

Overnight, look for clear skies and bright stars! Temperatures will be cold once again falling to the upper 20s and lower 30s. It will not be cold enough to have to wrap your pipes or drip your faucets, but you will need to bundle up. Don’t forget about the pets either! Make sure they are inside where it’s warm!\

This weekend will also be very nice. There will not be any rain, and there will be enough sunshine for everyone to enjoy! Temperatures will start off cold again Saturday morning near freezing, but will quickly warm up to the low to mid 60s in the afternoon. Sunday will be even warmer, getting back to the upper 60s and lower 70s! The difference on Sunday is there will be some clouds that build up throughout the day. Enjoy the weekend, because changes are back on the horizon!

Monday and Tuesday look to bring back some rain. There now looks to be more rain Monday than Tuesday. So, I have the rain chances up to 50% Monday but they remain at 40% for Tuesday. This could still shift around a little. So I would be prepared for the rain on both days. Therefore, you will want your umbrella. Despite the rain, temperatures will be staying warm in the 70s.

Wednesday and Thursday will bring more rain. This is from a slow moving cold front. There is a chance for more strong storms that could become severe, but as of now, there is no official severe weather outlook issued for the ArkLaTex. I have the rain chance at 50% Wednesday and 40% for Thursday. So, I would expect more rain to be scattered across the ArkLaTex. Temperatures will also be cooling down quite a bit by Thursday. Highs will be in the lower 50s.

Through each of these rainy days, it will be scattered with off and on activity. It will not be one long continuous event. So there will be times where the rain will come to an end for a brief while. On the plus side, the rain will help out with the drought conditions and hopefully end the burn bans in place.

Finally by Friday, it looks as though the rain will finally take a long break. So, we may get some sunshine to end the work week! It will be chilly again with highs in the 50s.

Have a wonderful weekend and soak up the sun while you can!

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.