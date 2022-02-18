Argument leads to man being shot in face; suspect sought

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to a shooting just after 6:35 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 17.

The incident occurred near the cross streets of W. College Street and Virginia Avenue.

Officials say two men got into an argument in the 2200 block of Virginia Avenue, when one man shot the other in the face. The victim then ran two blocks to his home in the 2700 block of W. College Street.

The victim was transported to Ochsner LSU Health with non-life-threatening injuries.

SPD are currently looking for the suspect. The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

