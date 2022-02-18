Getting Answers
Airline High School crushes H.L. Bourgeois in opening round of playoffs

Lady vikings cruise to an easy win and face No. 1 seed next
GIRLS PLAYOFFS: AIRLINE HS VS. H.L BOURGEOIS
By James Hadnot
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 11:30 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As the #16 seed, Airline High School made the most of their lone home playoff game this postseason. The Lady Vikings blasted H.L. Bourgeois, 86-59. Airline had numerous stand out efforts including Kayla Hampton’s 33 points, 9 rebounds, and 8 steals.

Kori Rice notched a double double with 18 points and 13 rebounds. Endia Pradier had 16 points.

