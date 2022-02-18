Airline High School crushes H.L. Bourgeois in opening round of playoffs

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As the #16 seed, Airline High School made the most of their lone home playoff game this postseason. The Lady Vikings blasted H.L. Bourgeois, 86-59. Airline had numerous stand out efforts including Kayla Hampton’s 33 points, 9 rebounds, and 8 steals.

Kori Rice notched a double double with 18 points and 13 rebounds. Endia Pradier had 16 points.

