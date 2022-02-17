WHEN OLD MAN WINTER WON: 1 year anniversary of winter weather in the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Beginning on Feb. 14, 2021, the ArkLaTex, and the Deep South as a whole, had a week that few will ever forget.

An arctic outbreak gave Shreveport its coldest morning in 91 years, plus not one, but two winter storms in just a five-day span. Nationally, this week will be most remembered for the Texas power grid essentially being brought to its knees. But for those in ArkLaTex, it was a crippling week of winter weather that will loom large in our collective memories.

Roads became impassable due to the winter storm conditions and the freezing temperatures. (KSLA News 12)

While there were so many different ways that week disrupted people’s daily lives, from the closed roads to the power outages and school closures, what was the most disruptive was the water crisis in Shreveport. Starting on the morning of Tuesday Feb. 16, the city began a more than weeklong boil advisory. Residents all over town struggled to get any water pressure, let alone water suitable to drink.

Due to the prolonged subfreezing temperatures snow and ice that traditionally would melt quickly stuck around for days. (KSLA News 12)

The culprit behind this crisis was not really the snow and ice, even though that did severely hamper repair efforts, but the prolonged cold. The four straight days in which the city did not warm past the freezing mark, combined with an infrastructure not suited for this type of weather, caused the system to buckle under intense cold (Shreveport dipped down to a low temperature of just 1° Tuesday morning).

Even emergency vehicles were ill equipped to handle the winter wallop of 2021 in the ArkLaTex (KSLA News 12)

In order to get the type of prolonged and intense cold required to create this sort of problem for the city’s water system, it took a perfect combination of icy ingredients. First, a powerful cold front rolled into the region over Valentine’s Day weekend, setting the stage for the first winter storm to be primarily all snow Sunday night into Monday. The fresh snowpack, combined with mostly clear skies during the overnight hours Monday, nearly brought Shreveport down below zero for the first time since 1930.

Some spots in Arkansas saw nearly 20 inches of snow in just four days. (KSLA News 12)

It was at this moment that William Daniel and the rest of the Department of Water and Sewerage had a major problem on their hands. The combination of many residents running their faucets at full blast, and exposed outdoor pipes freezing and bursting caused the city to literally run out of water. It took several days of tireless work by maintenance crews in order to find all the leaks and get the water running again in Shreveport.

Reflecting on the experience and going forward, the city has made several changes to how it battles winter weather. First is the purchasing of new equipment that will better identify where trouble spots could occur before they happen. Also, the city has purchased generators to help keep pump stations going in case of rolling blackouts. Next, much more effective communication is needed to coordinate a response, and going forward, there will be a war room where all important officials will stay for the duration of any major storm. Finally, the city plans to launch a public education campaign with residents on how to properly protect their pipes in case of winter weather.

Ultimately, this city will never be completely equipped to handle the winter wallop of 2021, as it may be another 50 years or so before seeing something like that again. The city just can’t afford the resources for what could be considered a once in a century storm. But important lessons have been learned and changes made to make the next winter storm less of a draining experience for the region.

