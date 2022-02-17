‘This is your school system:’ Bossier Schools hosting townhall to discuss property tax renewals

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Bossier Parish voters will head to the polls on April 30 to address three property tax renewals — all of which significantly impact students, educators, support staff and maintenance operations.

If voters pass the propositions, the three tax renewals would continue to generate an estimated $48 million for the district. The district is not adding new taxes.

Election day is set for April 30. (Bossier Schools | BPSB)

Bossier residents can ask their questions Thursday evening during a town hall. Here are the details:

Time: 5 p.m.

Location: Bossier Instructional Center, 2719 Airline Drive, Bossier City

For those who are unable to attend the town hall in person, the district will live stream the discussion on the Bossier Schools YouTube channel.

“We encourage everyone to vote because this is your school system, your tax dollars fund Bossier Schools,” said Sonja Bailes, public relations liaison for Bossier Schools. “It affects the very livelihood of Bossier Parish as a whole, a strong school system and safety are key factors to a community.”

If passed, the propositions would continue to fund the salaries and benefits of district staff members, including the maintenance operations for the district’s schools and facilities. Bailes said if propositions one and three fail, the result could affect hundreds of teachers.

“That would be the equivalent of 448 teaching positions, so nearly a third of our teaching staff could possibly be affected,” Bailes explained. “We’re hoping that voters will arm themselves with information, so they can be educated voters on April 30.”

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.