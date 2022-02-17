Strong storms and strong winds Thursday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! As we close in on the weekend the big focus today will be the line of thunderstorms that will move through the ArkLaTex later this morning helping to usher in much cooler air as we close out the week. Isolated severe is possible with strong and damaging winds being the primary concern. Even after the storms clear out we will still have gusty winds as colder air rushes in. Friday will be much cooler and the weekend will start off chilly, but temperatures will quickly be on the rise over the weekend with 70s possible Sunday afternoon. Heading into next week we are tracking warm temperatures in the 70s and more potential needed rainfall for the ArkLaTex.

We are tracking a line of strong storms rolling through the ArkLaTex this morning with damaging winds possible. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning prepare yourself for a wet, windy, and stormy morning commute. The main line of thunderstorms will move in and through the region during the mid-morning hours before clearing out around lunchtime. Severe weather is possible, but not certain as instability is limited across the region this morning. Damaging winds of up to 60 MPH will be the primary concern along with the potential for an isolated tornado. Behind the main line of storms we are expecting strong wind gusts this afternoon as the colder air rushes in of up to 45 MPH. After hanging out in the low to mid-70s this morning temperatures will fall all afternoon and down into the 40s by dinner tonight, but rain won’t be an issue for the drive home.

Behind the front and heading into the weekend we are tracking a brief, but potent drop in temperatures for the ArkLaTex. Lows tomorrow morning will be right around the freezing mark with highs in the low to mid-50s with ample sunshine. As we go through the weekend it will start off on a cold note with a freeze expected Saturday morning, but ample sunshine and a wind direction change will get our temperatures moving upwards for the region. Highs on Saturday will be back in the low to mid-60s with 70s possible even with high cloud cover Sunday.

Looking ahead to next week we are tracking more warm weather, but also increasing rain chances for the ArkLaTex. Temperatures Monday will continue their upward swing with highs in the low 70s, but a developing front will start to swing showers back into the region during the afternoon and evening hours with more on the way Tuesday. Even with the wet weather Tuesday temperatures will continue to stay warm with no major changes until we get to later Wednesday as another cold air mass moves in.

In the meantime, get ready for a wet and wild Thursday across the region! Have a great day!

