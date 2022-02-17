Getting Answers
Man killed in reported robbery attempt on Barbara Avenue

The Shreveport Police Department responded to a shooting Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022 on Barbara Avenue between Pro and Lyba streets.(KSLA)
The Shreveport Police Department responded to a shooting Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022 on Barbara Avenue between Pro and Lyba streets.(KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Crews responded to reports of a shooting Thursday morning in Shreveport.

It happened Feb. 17 around 10:30 a.m. on Barbara Avenue near Pro and Lyba streets. According to dispatch records, at least eight units with the Shreveport Police Department, as well as two medical, units responded.

Preliminary information from SPD indicates a man tried to rob another man and a woman in the 4200 block of Barbara Avenue. At some point, shots were fired. The suspected robber was found dead in a black car.

Police are interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence.

