Man killed in reported robbery attempt on Barbara Avenue

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Crews responded to reports of a shooting Thursday morning in Shreveport.

It happened Feb. 17 around 10:30 a.m. on Barbara Avenue near Pro and Lyba streets. According to dispatch records, at least eight units with the Shreveport Police Department, as well as two medical, units responded.

The Shreveport Police Department responded to a shooting Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022 on Barbara Avenue between Pro and Lyba streets. (KSLA)

Preliminary information from SPD indicates a man tried to rob another man and a woman in the 4200 block of Barbara Avenue. At some point, shots were fired. The suspected robber was found dead in a black car.

Police are interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence.

