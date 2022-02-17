Severe Weather Awareness Week: Tornadoes

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - One of the most frightening weather events we see here in the ArkLaTex is tornadoes. Those violent rotating columns of air can exceed 200 mph and be up to two miles in width.

It’s important to know a few safety tips if you ever encounter a tornado.

If a warning is issued and you’re stuck in your car, lie flat in a ditch if you have nowhere else to go. If you’re in a mobile home, have a plan set in place where neighbors, friends and family can expect you if you need to move to better shelter.

Think low and flat when looking for a safe space, and head to the most interior part of your home. That may look like a bathroom on the lowest level of your home, away from harsh winds. Make sure you bring something like a helmet to protect your head.

It’s also important to know the difference between a warning and a watch. A tornado watch means severe weather may develop and you need to be alert to any changes. Meanwhile, a tornado warning means you need to take action and move somewhere safe as soon as possible.

