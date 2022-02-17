Getting Answers
Overworked public defenders in Ark. hoping legislature will provide some relief

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
By Fred Gamble
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Public defenders in Arkansas are experiencing an increased caseload and are hoping state lawmakers will provide some relief during the current legislative session.

Jason Mitchell prepares one of his many clients for an upcoming court appearance. For the past 16 years, Mitchell has served as a public defender for the 8th Judicial District of Arkansas, which includes Miller and Lafayette counties. When people can’t afford an attorney in a criminal case, a public defender is appointed by the court to represent the defendant. Mitchell says statewide, public defenders are strained.

“All are left is the hard cases where you have to spend a lot of time, so the type of cases is what really the overload and it is not like anything is slowing down or letting up,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell says the workload has always been heavy, but he blames the COVID-19 pandemic for the increased backlog of cases. Mitchell says there are more than 800 cases in Miller and Lafayette counties waiting to go to trial.

“The low income folks are going to be hurt the worst,” said Mitchell.

The Arkansas legislature is in session and public defenders are hoping lawmakers will alleviate the issue by providing more money for public defenders.

“The issue is you had experience attorneys quit doing this. There is not enough money in it for them. The caseload is too high, the workload... ” Mitchell said.

According to Mitchell, the state has not added a new public defender in the 16 years he has served the 8th Judicial District of Arkansas.

“It may take more prosecuting attorneys and public defenders to reduce this backlog because everybody is overloaded,” he said.

