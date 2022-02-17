Getting Answers
NSU lifts mask mandate

(KALB)
By NSU
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (NSU) - Following updated guidance from the University of Louisiana System, Northwestern State University is eliminating the mask mandate that has been in effect at all university campuses and other educational sites and facilities.

Although the mask requirement will end effectively immediately, students, faculty, staff, and visitors on NSU campuses are still encouraged to wear masks regardless of vaccination status, according to NSU President Dr. Marcus Jones.

The university will continue to monitor COVID trends, and masking protocols are subject to change if transmission patterns and rates increase. Information on NSU’s COVID protocols are at https://nsula.edu/return-to-campus/.

