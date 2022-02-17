Legislative committee approves sports betting rule

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A legislative subcommittee on Thursday approved a proposal to allow for a sports betting change in Arkansas.

The Joint Budget Committee’s Administrative Rule Review Subcommittee gave their approval, which now goes to the full Joint Budget Committee.

On Wednesday, the committee first met to discuss Rule 20, which covers Race Books and Sports Pools in Arkansas.

During the nearly two-hour meeting Wednesday, lawmakers discussed the proposal which would allow bets to be made outside casino locations.

“Licensees/books may accept wagers on sporting events from any person who is not physically present on the Licensee’s/franchise holder’s premises so long as the person is physically present in the state of Arkansas when placing the wager and the wager is made pursuant to the account wagering system provisions of these rules,” a copy of the proposal on the legislative website noted Wednesday. “Wagers accepted by licensees/books on sporting events shall be treated for all purposes as a wager made by the person on the grounds of the licensee’s facility where casino gaming is conducted.”

Right now, gambling must be done inside the walls of the casino according to state law.

An official from GeoComply, a company that deals with GPS security, was also at the hearing and showed how a system is used in nearby Tennessee.

At the meeting Thursday, committee members heard from Arkansas Attorney General Chief of Staff Brian Bowen as well as officials with the state’s casinos.

Lawmakers had asked Wednesday if the proposal would violate the Commerce Clause or legislative intent with Amendment 100 of the Arkansas Constitution, which allows for casinos in the state.

Bowen said the attorney general’s office believe the rule can be defended if it is challenged in court and that the Arkansas Racing Commission has the authority to develop rules on the casino issue.

