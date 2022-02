CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - An 18-wheeler wreck has closed an area of Highway 169 north of Greenwood.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, the 18-wheeler slipped off the roadway. No injuries were reported.

An email sent just after 9:50 a.m. stated that the roadway will be open in the next 30 minutes.

