DiamondJacks given 60-day extension on reopening

DiamondJacks in Bossier City, La.
By Tayler Davis
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - There’s still no firm date for when DiamondJacks in Bossier City will reopen.

The Louisiana Gaming Control Board met Thursday, Feb. 17 in Baton Rouge to discuss the casino’s requested extension. The board approved a 60-day extension requested by the casino’s owners. However, after the 60 days, if a plan for reopening has been adopted, DiamondJacks will have to surrender its license back to the state. If this happens, it could take an estimated two to three years to approve new buyers and get a firm date for reopening, meaning the dilapidated property could remain vacant for some time.

Right now, the casino’s vessel is still not in compliance, plus there are HVAC and plumbing issues. A formal inspection of the facility must be conducted.

Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler has reached out to the gaming board, saying there have been 122 calls out to the property in the last year.

The board was reportedly “extremely disturbed” that the corporate owners did not attend Thursday morning’s meeting to answer questions about the property.

There have been multiple extension requests made for DiamondJacks in the past. The board told the owners Thursday “the clock is ticking.”

