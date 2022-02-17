Getting Answers
Community honors burial of 13 unaccompanied soldiers at NWLA Veterans Cemetery

Thirteen unaccompanied veterans were laid to rest in the NWLA Veterans Cemetery.
Thirteen unaccompanied veterans were laid to rest in the NWLA Veterans Cemetery.(KSLA)
By Jade Myers
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KEITHVILLE, La. (KSLA) - Hundreds of people came out to the Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery to honor the burial of 13 unaccompanied veterans on Thursday, Feb. 17.

The community was invited to pay respects to the veterans that had no known living relatives. The veterans represent every branch of the military except for the Coast Guard.

Thirteen unaccompanied veterans to be buried at the Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery.
Thirteen unaccompanied veterans to be buried at the Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery.(Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery)

Savannah Stewart attended the burial honors with her three children. She said the burial was near and dear to her heart because she has family that served in the U.S. Military.

“I come from a family with a military background and it’s just important for me to teach my children and raise them up to honor and respect this country. There’s so many men and women that have fought and died for us. It’s important for them [the children] to understand that and pay their respects,” Stewart said.

