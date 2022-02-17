Cold temperatures warm up by this weekend

(KSLA) - Temperatures will now be cooling down and will get cold for a couple days. Friday and Saturday morning will start off near freezing. It will be much warm over the weekend and early next week.

This evening will have the clouds slowly clear away. There will not be any more rain. The winds will slowly calm down too. It may still be a little breezy, but won’t be as bad going forward. Temperatures will be the big story though. Thanks to the wind, it will feel colder than what the thermometer will read. It will be cooling to the 40s, but will feel like the 30s.

Overnight, there will be almost no more clouds around. It will all clear out by sunrise Friday. Temperatures will be very cold though. Lows will be in the upper 20s north of I-20 and in East Texas. Northwest Louisiana will cool down to the lower 30s. Regardless, you will want a coat if you stay out late tonight, or head out the door early in the morning.

The sunshine will be back on Friday to end the week. There will be limited cloud cover. It will be a cold start to your Friday with lows near freezing. Then in the afternoon, it will warm up to the mid 50s. You will likely need a jacket for Friday. Still some nice weather to end the work week.

This weekend will also be very nice. There will not be any rain, and there will be enough sunshine for everyone to enjoy! Temperatures will start off cold again Saturday morning near freezing, but will quickly warm up to the low to mid 60s. Sunday will be even warmer, getting back to the 70s! Difference Sunday will have some clouds build up throughout the day. Enjoy the weekend, because changes are back on the horizon.

Monday and Tuesday look to bring back some rain. There now looks to be more rain Monday than Tuesday. So, I have the rain chances up to 50% Monday but they remain at 40% for Tuesday. Both days you will want your umbrella. Despite the rain, temperatures will be staying warm in the 70s.

Wednesday and Thursday will bring more rain. This is from a slow moving cold front. There is a chance for more strong storms that could become severe, but as of now, there is no severe weather outlook issued for the ArkLaTex. I have kept the rain chance at 40% for each day. So, I would expect more rain to be scattered across the ArkLaTex.

The temperatures will also be cooling down quite a bit once the cold front passes over us. Highs will be in the lower to mid 50s. That will not feel very pleasant when you combine that with the rain. We will keep you First Alert and First Aware if there will be any severe weather during next week.

Have a great rest of the week and enjoy the weather this weekend!

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.