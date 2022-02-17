Caddo grand jury indicts 5 men, including 2 for second-degree murder and 1 for manslaughter

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Caddo grand jury has indicted five men, including two for second-degree murder.

Another was indicted on a manslaughter charge.

The remaining two indictments were issued under seal and involve sex crimes.

Grand jurors also chose to no-bill the father of a 16-year-old who was accidentally shot, mortally wounding him, while the teenager was a passenger in a family vehicle.

INDICTED:

• Jimmy Ray Cockerhem: The 63-year-old Shreveport man was indicted on a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of 61-year-old Gary Lee, of Shreveport. Lee was found with a gunshot wound to his head just before 1 p.m. Nov. 22 in the yard of his home on Alda Street in the MLK neighborhood. He was taken to a Shreveport hospital, where he later died. Detectives have said that they believe Lee and Cockerhem had an ongoing feud. Cockerhem remains in Caddo Correctional Center, the lockup where he was booked the night of Nov. 24.

Jimmy Ray Cockerhem, 63, of Shreveport (Shreveport City Jail | SPD)

• Carlin Tremell Cotton: The 52-year-old Shreveport man was indicted on a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the death of 45-year-old Cedric Cemoyne Fuller. The latter died after being shot multiple times the evening of Aug. 17 at a residence in the 4200 block of Baxter Street. Booking records show Cotton was booked into Caddo Correctional on Nov. 8.

Carlin Tremell Cotton, 52, of Shreveport (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

• Montrail Dewaun Horton: The 39-year-old Shreveport man was indicted on a charge of manslaughter in connection with a battery that led to the death of a 72-year-old man. Namon Booker died the morning of Dec. 18, two weeks after being beaten unconscious in a parking lot in the 2000 block of Lakeshore Drive. Preliminary investigation showed that the two men reportedly had lived together at one point and that there was an ongoing conflict between them. Horton is accused of punching Booker at least once in the face, causing him to fall and hit his head on concrete, resulting in major head trauma. Horton remains in Caddo Correctional, where he was booked the night of Dec. 5.

Montrail Dewaun Horton, 39, of Shreveport (Shreveport Police Department)

• Brett Kirkman: The 52-year-old Shreveport man is accused of raping six children over more than 20 years. He faces two counts of aggravated rape, five counts of oral sexual battery and seven counts of molestation of a juvenile. Kirkman remains in Caddo Correctional Center, the lockup where he was booked Nov. 2.

Brett Kirkman, 52, of Shreveport (SPD | SPD)

• Donald Howard Venable: The 48-year-old Bossier City man was indicted on a charge of first-degree rape. He’s remained in Caddo Correctional since he was booked there Sept. 29.

NO TRUE BILLS

• Grand jurors chose to no-bill the father of a 16-year-old who was shot Jan. 2, mortally wounding the teenager, while the youth was a passenger in a family vehicle in the drive-through line at a fast-food restaurant in the 100 block of East Bert Kouns Industrial Loop in Shreveport. Jeffery Ebarb Sr., 45, of Frierson, had just bought a handgun from a family member. Police have said that the gun was in the vehicle’s back seat with the teen and his 15-year-old brother. A police report says the 15-year-old was playing with the handgun at the time of the shooting. The father and 15-year-old originally were charged with negligent homicide in connection with the 16-year-old’s death.

• The grand jury no-billed Trakevin Black in connection with the death of 31-year-old Andrean Myles, of Shreveport, early the morning of Oct. 30. Myles was found shot several times in a vehicle that crashed just after 10 p.m. Oct. 29 near Wallace Avenue at Corbitt Street in Shreveport.

• Lastly, grand jurors returned no true bills against four men — Larrion Tremell Hawkins, John Wayne Morgan Jr., Donavyn Reyeon Simpson and Patrick Stricklin — in connection with the death of Dartreyus Wesley. The 22-year-old was shot at least eight times July 14 in his yard near East Algonquin Trail and Mayfair Drive in Shreveport’s Cherokee Park neighborhood.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.