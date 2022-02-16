Getting Answers
Third of four escaped McCurtain Co. inmates captured

By Rachael Thomas
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSLA) - The third of four inmates who escaped from the McCurtain County Jail on Feb. 3 has now been captured.

The sheriff’s office posted on Facebook the morning of Wednesday, Feb. 16 that Justin Hughes, 21, has been captured after an attempted burglary off Old 21 Wednesday morning. One inmate, Jerome Rutherford Jr., 23, remains on the loose.

“We’re coming for you, Rutherford,” the post states.

Jerome Lynn Rutherford Jr., DOB: 3/19/1998
Jerome Lynn Rutherford Jr., DOB: 3/19/1998(McCurtain County Sheriff's Office)

Kolby Watson, 28, was recaptured first (on Feb. 5), followed by Donnie Middlebrooks, 21, on Feb. 9.

On Tuesday, Feb. 15, officials with the sheriff’s office said they had Hughes cornered near Idabel. An additional arrest was made in the case after a woman got out of a car with Hughes.

