Stormy Thursday for the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! As we have reached the middle of the week we continue to track a strong cold front that will be moving through the region Thursday morning with the potential for some isolated severe weather for the ArkLaTex. Ahead of those storms Thursday we are tracking cloudy skies today along with the potential for scattered showers across the northwest tier of the ArkLaTex. Temperatures will remain on the warm side ahead of the front with temperatures that will be in the mid-70s this afternoon with more 70s likely Thursday morning until the colder air starts rushing in during the afternoon hours. Friday will be a much cooler day for the region with highs only in the low to mid-50s, but we are tracking quickly rising temperatures over the weekend with highs around 70 on Sunday. Next week could also bring more rain thanks to a low and front to push through the region Monday into Tuesday.

We continue to track the potential for strong and severe storms Thursday morning as a cold front moves through the ArkLaTex. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning make sure you wear comfortable clothing as we are expecting a very warm day for the region. Temperatures this morning are already starting off in the 50s and will likely rise into the mid-70s as we deal with robust southerly winds out ahead of our next front. Showers will be possible later this morning and through the rest of the day across the northern tier of the ArkLaTex, but don’t expect much in the way of significant rainfall.

During the overnight hours and heading into your Thursday morning is when the main cold front will begin to push into the region. Scattered showers are possible first, but we are expecting a line of thunderstorms to move through during the mid-morning hours and some of the these storms could be on the severe side with the primary threat being the potential for strong and damaging winds along with an isolated tornado possible. There are some limiting factors that are making it more likely that this will not be a major event such as the lack of significant instability and scattered showers out ahead of the storms further cutting down the severe potential. We will need to watch them closely nonetheless. Later in the day our weather should start to improve and our temperatures will begin to fall as the colder air rushes in. Friday will be much colder with lows in the 30s in the morning followed by highs in the low to mid-50s in the afternoon with ample sunshine.

Looking ahead to the weekend and early next week while temperatures will bottom out below freezing Saturday we are tracking a fast rebound for the ArkLaTex. Highs Saturday afternoon will likely be in the low 60s with temperatures moving back towards the 70 degree mark Sunday. It should be dry over the weekend with perhaps some high clouds starting to move in Sunday. Early next week will feature more warm weather, but also potential wet weather starting Monday and continuing Tuesday out ahead of another front on the way as we dry to make a dent in persistent drought conditions across the ArkLaTex.

In the meantime, enjoy the warm weather before we experience some weather whiplash Thursday. Have a great Wednesday!

