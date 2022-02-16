Storms and cooler weather move in Thursday

(KSLA) - Showers and storms will begin to arrive tonight and may become severe by your Thursday. Behind the rain, temperatures will be getting a lot colder for a brief while.

This evening will remain mostly dry with limited rain. Any rain we do see will be very light and scattered. The clouds will continue to thicken up as out next cold front approaches. However, temperatures will remain on the mild side through the evening. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s.

Tonight is when I expect a little more rain. It will not be a washout, by any means. In fact, you may remain dry for much of the night. However, there is still a severe risk outlook for late tonight for the northwestern corner of the ArkLaTex. Rain chances will slowly increase throughout the night. So, by the time you wake up in the morning, there is a better chance for some rain and storms. Lows will be warm and only cool to the mid 60s.

The severe risk will then shift to the eastern half of the ArkLaTex Thursday morning. I’d say from I-49 and points to the east will have the greater chance for severe weather Thursday. The farther the storms go east, the stronger these storms are expected to become. Good news is that they are pushing outside of the ArkLaTex before too long. The rain will be during the morning hours. By the afternoon, the storms will be outside of the viewing area, moving farther away. Temperatures Thursday will be slightly cooler with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

The threats we could be facing during the storms will include damaging winds, hail, and maybe a couple quick spin-up tornadoes. All forms of severe weather are low, but not ruled out. Damaging winds is the primary threat. We will be your First Alert, keeping you aware of the storms as we get closer. So, stay up to date with the KSLA First Alert Weather Team.

Good news is that the rain and storms will be gone by Friday to end the week. The sunshine will be back with limited cloud cover. It will be a cold start to your Friday with lows near freezing. Then in the afternoon, it will warm up to the mid 50s. You will likely need a jacket for Friday.

This weekend will also be very nice. There will not be any rain, and there will be enough sunshine for everyone to enjoy! Temperatures will start off cold again Saturday morning near freezing, but will quickly warm up to the low to mid 60s. Sunday will be even warmer, getting back to the 70s! Enjoy the weekend, because changes are back on the horizon.

Monday and Tuesday look to bring back some rain. It will not be a washout either day, but instead will be scattered. Rain chances are up to 40% Monday and 40% Tuesday. This rain will be welcomed to help alleviate the ongoing drought conditions. High temperatures Monday and Tuesday will still reach the 70s.

Have a great rest of the day, and stay weather aware on Thursday morning.

