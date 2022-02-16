Shreveport Branch of NAACP holds conference on recent allegations, future plans

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Branch of the NAACP held a conference on Wednesday, Feb. 16 in Government Plaza.

The organization said the meeting was meant to demonstrate unity between elected officers, members of the executive committee and all members. Committee chairs spoke on issues that have been major concerns for the organization such as social justice, education and economic development.

The group made it clear they’re ready to change the narrative surrounding their chapter. Former president Michael Lafitte resigned in January 2022. This was amid controversy surrounding his alleged involvement with Woodlawn Terrace Apartments, a complex that has been under constant scrutiny for its living conditions.

Since then, Dr. Montrell Whitaker has taken over as the new president. He says the focus should be on the people and fighting discrimination.

“Our goal here today is to strive to change the narrative of the last year and a half, and portrayed about our chapter leadership and just the continuity of our members. I’d like to go on record saying we’re very far from the pictures that have been painted,” he said.

