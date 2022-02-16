Shooting reported on Mansfield Road
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Someone was reportedly shot in Shreveport Wednesday afternoon (Feb. 16).
The call went out around 12:30 p.m. to the 5200 block of Mansfield Road near Westover Road and Morningside Drive. At least six units with the Shreveport Police Department initially responded, according to Caddo Parish dispatch records.
Another four medical units also responded to the call.
No other information is currently available. This story will be updated as more details become available.
