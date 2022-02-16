Getting Answers
Select East Texas high school students awarded $10,000 scholarships

High school student receives Scholarship
High school student receives Scholarship(Sariah Bonds)
By Sariah Bonds
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 7:41 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The University of Texas at Tyler office of Admissions is currently traveling to 15 high schools this week to award 25 winners individually with an honors scholarship award for fall tuition.

The admissions team hopped off the bus with balloons, a huge check, and the UT Tyler mascot to surprise students inside their classrooms.

Senior Caden Black had no idea he was the one selected for such a competitive scholarship.

“And to be able to have this head start and to be able to get ahead and not to worry so much about how I’m going to be able to help other people is just ... I am kind of speechless for it,” said Black.

Elizabeth Mahfood from Bishop T.K. Gorman is the first of five kids to attend college.

“So I’m going to medical school, so I think my major will be Kinesiology and I’m going to physician assistants school after that, so I think this scholarship will help with saving,” said Mahfood.

Over 100 students went through the application process, but only 25 were selected.

Students must have a 3.75 GPA or higher to even apply to this scholarship.

David Barron, assistant Vice President of University Enrollment Management, tells us how this scholarship differs from most.

“The great thing about this scholarship is that its also stackable, so if they receive Pell grants or Texas grant or if they receive a talent-based scholarship through athletics or music, that stacks on top of this to help with any other costs they may have.”

These scholars will become a part of UT Tyler’s living and learning community on campus in the fall which includes being a part of study groups and completing community service hours.

