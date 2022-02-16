Getting Answers
No mask mandates as Louisiana extends emergency status

FILE - Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards
FILE - Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards(KALB)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Gov. John Bel Edwards has extended Louisiana’s COVID-19 statewide health emergency. But Wednesday’s proclamation did not reinstitute long-expired mask mandates or gathering restrictions.

Edwards said in a news release that the state is “on the down swing” of a surge in cases fueled by the omicron variant.

New Orleans, meanwhile, is continuing mask mandates and proof of vaccination requirements for many indoor activities and events through Mardi Gras.

Louisiana continues to see new COVID-19 cases daily but new case numbers are down, the percentage of positive tests is below 10% and hospitalizations have fallen sharply in the past month.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations