Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Lyft passenger bites off driver’s ear during carjacking, police say

In this Jan. 12, 2016, file photo, a ride share car displays Lyft and Uber stickers on its...
In this Jan. 12, 2016, file photo, a ride share car displays Lyft and Uber stickers on its front windshield in downtown Los Angeles.(Richard Vogel | (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File))
By Emily Van de Riet and Dan Greenwald
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - A Lyft driver is recovering after a woman allegedly bit off part of his ear during a ride Sunday night in St. Louis.

The driver told officers that the armed passenger demanded that he pull over before she took the driver’s phone and threw it out the window, according to KMOV.

The 39-year-old passenger then tried to take his key, and a fight began before the suspect allegedly began to bite the driver’s ear. She then pushed him out of the car, got into the driver’s seat and took off.

The 32-year-old driver lost a portion of his ear during the incident.

A short time later, police say the passenger crashed the car and walked away.

Copyright 2022 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was shot inside Village Food on Jewella Avenue in Shreveport on the afternoon of Feb. 15,...
Man shot inside Shreveport store dies
One person sustained life-threatening injuries after being shot in the chest on Westwood Park...
Man shot, run over outside Shreveport hotel later dies; another man arrested
Devon Harris, 20, is wanted in connection with the murders of Jakari Hogan and Ronnie Pearson.
Shreveport man wanted for ‘brutal’ double murder in east Texas
Baton Rouge Police Department
14-year-old arrested after trying to hire hitman to kill ex-boyfriend
BOOKED: Jeremie Jacob Ryan, 48, one count of felony theft of $1,000-$5,000
Former principal accused of theft

Latest News

A man allegedly attacked an Applebee's bartender with a meat cleaver over COVID-19 restrictions.
Man allegedly attacked Applebee’s bartender with meat cleaver over COVID-19 vaccine proof
FILE - In this courtroom sketch, from left, former Minneapolis police Officer Tou Thao,...
2 officers testify at federal trial in George Floyd killing
The Shreveport Branch of the NAACP holds press conference on Wednesday, Feb. 16.
Shreveport Branch of NAACP holds conference on recent allegations, future plans
This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
FBI: Defendants in Arbery killing used repeated racial slurs
Emergency personnel work at the site of gas tanker accident in Rockville Centre, N.Y., early...
Gasoline tanker crashes into building, bursts into fireball