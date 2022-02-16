Getting Answers
Juvenile shot in the leg

Police said they have an idea of who the shooter is
By KSLA Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 7:14 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police are investigating a shooting in which a juvenile was wounded in one of his legs.

Caddo 911 dispatch records indicate the shooting on Aline Avenue occurred at 4:47 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, making it the third shooting of the day.

After interviewing a witness, police said they have an idea of who the shooter is.

Police sent seven units to the scene between Russell Road and Aline Circle in the city’s MLK neighborhood.

