Juvenile shot in the leg

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police are investigating a shooting in which a juvenile was wounded in one of his legs.

Caddo 911 dispatch records indicate the shooting on Aline Avenue occurred at 4:47 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, making it the third shooting of the day.

After interviewing a witness, police said they have an idea of who the shooter is.

Police sent seven units to the scene between Russell Road and Aline Circle in the city’s MLK neighborhood.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.