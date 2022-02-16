Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Hwy. 169 closed as crews clean up wreck involving flipped 18-wheeler

An 18-wheeler flipped on Highway 169 Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022 in Caddo Parish, La.
An 18-wheeler flipped on Highway 169 Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022 in Caddo Parish, La.(CPSO)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Crews are working to clean up a wreck on Highway 169.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says Highway 169 from Providence Road to Dance Drive is currently closed in both directions. Just before 11:30 a.m., sheriff’s office deputies responded to a call about a flipped 18-wheeler close to Jackie Ray Lane.

CPSO says the 18-wheeler was headed south when its right rear tires went off the road. The driver tried to correct, but the rig slid into the ditch and rolled over. The driver was not injured.

A three-mile section of the highway will remain closed until the 18-wheeler is hauled away.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was shot inside Village Food on Jewella Avenue in Shreveport on the afternoon of Feb. 15,...
Man shot inside Shreveport store dies
One person sustained life-threatening injuries after being shot in the chest on Westwood Park...
Man shot, run over outside Shreveport hotel later dies; another man arrested
Devon Harris, 20, is wanted in connection with the murders of Jakari Hogan and Ronnie Pearson.
Shreveport man wanted for ‘brutal’ double murder in east Texas
Louisiana State Capitol
Least educated parishes in Louisiana
BOOKED: Jeremie Jacob Ryan, 48, one count of felony theft of $1,000-$5,000
Former principal accused of theft

Latest News

KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
Child hit by car near Linwood Public Charter School
Child hit by car near Linwood Public Charter School
A student at Linwood Public Charter School was hit by a car in a crosswalk Monday, Feb. 14, 2022.
Child hit by car near Linwood Public Charter School
Multiple vehicles involved in wreck at LA 3132 and Mansfield Road
Multiple vehicles involved in wreck at LA 3132 and Mansfield Road