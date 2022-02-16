Hwy. 169 closed as crews clean up wreck involving flipped 18-wheeler

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Crews are working to clean up a wreck on Highway 169.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says Highway 169 from Providence Road to Dance Drive is currently closed in both directions. Just before 11:30 a.m., sheriff’s office deputies responded to a call about a flipped 18-wheeler close to Jackie Ray Lane.

CPSO says the 18-wheeler was headed south when its right rear tires went off the road. The driver tried to correct, but the rig slid into the ditch and rolled over. The driver was not injured.

A three-mile section of the highway will remain closed until the 18-wheeler is hauled away.

