Here’s how to cope after being exposed to a traumatic event via social media

(KSLA) — Someone took their own life overnight.

“We did, in fact, have a suicide and it was Facebook livestreamed,” DeSoto Parish Sheriff Jayson Richardson confirmed.

He was able to log in and pull down the feed relatively quickly, but not before an unknown number of users heard the gunshot off camera.

Many of them likely have since had intrusive memories of what they experienced.

In fact, lawsuits have been filed and a host of scholarly articles have been written about how people can suffer PTSD and otherwise be impacted by being exposed to traumatic events via social media.

How do you cope when that happens?

KSLA News 12′s Tayler Davis spoke with suicide prevention specialist Tazara Moore, of the nonprofit Hear My Cry:

