Grambling partners with NY Racing to feature car in upcoming Daytona 500

The Grambling State branded Chevrolet Camaro will be driven by Greg Biffle as he vies to...
The Grambling State branded Chevrolet Camaro will be driven by Greg Biffle as he vies to quality NY Racing for the Daytona 500. NY Racing is owned by Grambling State alumnus John Cohen.(John Cohen)
By Tayler Davis
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 9:01 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GRAMBLING, La. (KSLA) - Grambling State University is partnering with NY Racing owner and GSU alum, John Cohen, to feature a Grambling inspired car in an upcoming NASCAR event.

According to a press release from the university, the car is marked with the number 44, and is a Chevrolet Camaro sponsored by Grambling State University and HBCU League Pass Plus.

It’s black and yellow and you can’t help but notice the big yellow G stamped right in the middle with the words “We are Grambling” on the trunk.

The Grambling State branded Chevrolet Camaro will be driven by Greg Biffle as he vies to...
The Grambling State branded Chevrolet Camaro will be driven by Greg Biffle as he vies to quality NY Racing for the Daytona 500. NY Racing is owned by Grambling State alumnus John Cohen.(John Cohen)

The car will be driven by Greg Biffle in the NASCAR Cup Series this week, bidding to qualify for the season-opening Daytona 500 which, will be held Sunday, Feb. 20. The driver has won 19 times in his 510 cup series.

“It’s all about representing HBCUs, and especially Grambling, along with a sport I love,” said Cohen.

John Cohen
John Cohen(Grambling State University)

It took several partnerships to make it happen. Grambling President Rick Gallot says this is the first time an HBCU inspired car will compete in a NASCAR race.

“As we see this manifesting through John and this amazing NASCAR vehicle, it is again another indication of the depth of our Gram Fam and the love they for the institution,” Gallot said.

