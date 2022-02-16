Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Family speaks out after woman fatally hit by 2 drivers

Angela Flamer, 50
Angela Flamer, 50(KSLA)
By Jade Myers
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - An east Texas family is grieving after a loved one was hit by multiple drivers after leaving her father’s wake.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said they found Angela Flamer, 50, unresponsive in a roadway on the night of Friday, Feb. 11. Shortly after Marshall police arrived on the scene, they arrested 78-year-old Thomas Earl Jackson on a charge of intoxication manslaughter.

Officials believe Jackson was driving the second vehicle that hit Flamer. Flamer’s daughter is begging for the first driver to come forward.

“There’s still someone out there, you know, that hasn’t came forward about my mother’s death and I just need peace. I need justice and I need to know who that first person was because I deserve the truth. She deserves for me to know the truth,” said Jacqueline Verge, Flamer’s daughter.

RELATED: Authorities ID victim; 1 driver arrested, another sought

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was shot inside Village Food on Jewella Avenue in Shreveport on the afternoon of Feb. 15,...
Man shot inside Shreveport store dies
One person sustained life-threatening injuries after being shot in the chest on Westwood Park...
Man shot, run over outside Shreveport hotel later dies; another man arrested
Devon Harris, 20, is wanted in connection with the murders of Jakari Hogan and Ronnie Pearson.
Shreveport man wanted for ‘brutal’ double murder in east Texas
Baton Rouge Police Department
14-year-old arrested after trying to hire hitman to kill ex-boyfriend
BOOKED: Jeremie Jacob Ryan, 48, one count of felony theft of $1,000-$5,000
Former principal accused of theft

Latest News

Kamara case, new charges
Cruise ship person overboard
Cruise ship person overboard
Alvin Kamara mugshot
2 more arrested, 1 wanted in Kamara’s Las Vegas fight, court records show
A person reportedly went overboard a Carnival cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico on Feb. 16.
Passenger reportedly went overboard Carnival Valor cruise ship in Gulf