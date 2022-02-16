Family speaks out after woman fatally hit by 2 drivers

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - An east Texas family is grieving after a loved one was hit by multiple drivers after leaving her father’s wake.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said they found Angela Flamer, 50, unresponsive in a roadway on the night of Friday, Feb. 11. Shortly after Marshall police arrived on the scene, they arrested 78-year-old Thomas Earl Jackson on a charge of intoxication manslaughter.

Officials believe Jackson was driving the second vehicle that hit Flamer. Flamer’s daughter is begging for the first driver to come forward.

“There’s still someone out there, you know, that hasn’t came forward about my mother’s death and I just need peace. I need justice and I need to know who that first person was because I deserve the truth. She deserves for me to know the truth,” said Jacqueline Verge, Flamer’s daughter.

