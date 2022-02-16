Getting Answers
Decommissioned B-1B Lancer to be transferred to Barksdale Global Power Museum

This decommissioned B-1B Lancer will be transferred to BAFB's Global Power Museum.
This decommissioned B-1B Lancer will be transferred to BAFB's Global Power Museum.
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A decommissioned B-1B Lancer is set to be transferred to Barksdale Air Force Base’s Global Power Museum on Friday, Feb. 18.

The bomber has been an iconic symbol of America’s airpower for nearly 40 years, with the first production B-1B taking off in October of 1984. The first delivery was made to Dyess Air Force Base in Texas in June of 1985. The B-1B was first used in combat in Iraq during Operation Desert Fox in December of 1998.

B-1B Lancer begins its final journey to its resting place at the Barksdale Global Power Museum!

Posted by Barksdale Air Force Base on Tuesday, February 15, 2022

Multiple units from BAFB will assist in moving the B-1B to the museum. Once in place, the aircraft will be on display as a tribute to its years of service.

