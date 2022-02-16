Caddo Schools working to inspire teachers of tomorrow with ‘Educators Rising’ program

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The coronavirus pandemic continues to spotlight so many of the critical professions around the world - jobs that society needs to keep trucking forward.

One of those pivotal careers is, of course, education.

With students back in classrooms, Caddo Parish Schools, among other districts across the state, is leaning on a program called Educators Rising to hopefully encourage the teachers of tomorrow.

“This is a great opportunity for kids to explore their interest in becoming a professional educator, so we can not only expose them to what it’s like to become a teacher and what’s required, but also give them some opportunities to earn scholarships and dual enrollment towards their goals,” said Karen Peace, a recruiter for Caddo Schools.

Educators Rising is tailored largely towards high school, as well as college students, and works to “provide passionate young people with hands-on teaching experience, sustain their interest in the profession, and help them cultivate the skills they need to be successful educators.”

Caddo Schools already has some high school students involved in its Educators Rising program.

“We’re looking at people who are passionate about their content knowledge, that show leadership skills and a desire to make an impact on other people in their community,” Peace added.

It’s no secret that since the start of lockdowns in 2020, COVID-19 has forced teachers everywhere to discover ways to be innovative, while keeping students engaged, inspired, and motivated at a distance; it’s an exhausting task that has contributed to burnout.

According to a report from the Learning Policy Institute, “...nearly half-48 percent-of teachers said they have considered changing jobs...”

“There are fewer and fewer people who seem to have an interest in becoming a teacher, so we’re working hard to identify the traits in some of our local high school students who might exhibit characteristics of being a great teacher,” Peace explained.

Those interested in Educators Rising and a possible career in education should email TeachCaddo@Caddoschools.org.

