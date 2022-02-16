Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Bob Saget’s family files lawsuit to block release of details surrounding his death

FILE - Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Dec. 8, 2021, in Los Angeles. Saget's...
FILE - Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Dec. 8, 2021, in Los Angeles. Saget's family wants to block the release of records related to the investigation into his death.(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 8:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Bob Saget’s family wants to block the release of records related to the investigation into his death.

The actor and comedian’s widow and three daughters filed the suit on Tuesday.

It seeks an injunction declaring that certain records prepared during the investigation remain confidential and exempt from public disclosure.

Those records include photographs, video and audio recordings, autopsy information and more created during the investigation.

The suit says the family would suffer extreme mental pain, anguish and emotional distress if the information were released.

Saget died in his hotel room in January in Orlando, Florida.

A medical examiner’s report said he had COVID-19 but concluded he died from accidental blunt force trauma to the head.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was shot inside Village Food on Jewella Avenue in Shreveport on the afternoon of Feb. 15,...
Man shot inside Shreveport store dies
One person sustained life-threatening injuries after being shot in the chest on Westwood Park...
Man shot, run over outside Shreveport hotel later dies; another man arrested
Devon Harris, 20, is wanted in connection with the murders of Jakari Hogan and Ronnie Pearson.
Shreveport man wanted for ‘brutal’ double murder in east Texas
Louisiana State Capitol
Least educated parishes in Louisiana
BOOKED: Jeremie Jacob Ryan, 48, one count of felony theft of $1,000-$5,000
Former principal accused of theft

Latest News

The Grambling State branded Chevrolet Camaro will be driven by Greg Biffle as he vies to...
Grambling partners with NY Racing to feature car in upcoming Daytona 500
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg urges Russia to de-escalate Wednesday.
Ukraine shows unity as West sees no sign of Russian pullback
LIVE: White House COVID response team briefing
Authorities said the driver drove off a highway around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday after returning from...
20 injured in Missouri school bus crash
CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said the agency is looking at updating its masking guidance.
Progress seen in COVID-19 fight