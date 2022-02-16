Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

‘Absolutely heartbreaking,’ Lucha Krewe has nearly $5,000 worth of sound equipment stolen

Lucha Krewe
Lucha Krewe(Lucha Krewe)
By Amanda Roberts
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 8:55 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Along with their brightly colored masks, tights, dance, and wrestling moves, Lucha Krewe brings Latin music and culture to the parade route.

“When you look at some of the other carnival celebrations around the world, they are very international affairs. And I believe that New Orleans Mardi Gras should be an international affair as well,” said dance captain, Andrew Miragliotta.

But a huge part of that is the music.

Dance captain Andrew Miragliotta says their sound was nearly stolen when 5 thousand dollars worth of equipment and a generator disappeared from their storage unit on Sunday.

“So the idea that all of that work would be lost because all of a sudden we wouldn’t have sound or music to be able to do that was heartbreaking. Absolutely heartbreaking,” said Miragliotta.

“Sunday I went home and immediately filed a police report,” said Krewe president, Anna Brodrecht.

Brodrecht says she made the initial discovery, both the lock and some equipment were missing. So she left to get a lock and when she returned minutes later, more items were missing.

“It just really scared me because I was here all alone. You know, I wasn’t expecting things to be missing. So I go in a little bit of a panic… I think that the initial reaction was, where are you going to get $4,400 worth of equipment when literally every Mardi Gras crew needs that equipment,” said Brodrecht.

Even after years of fundraising and philanthropy to get to this point, without the music, it jeopardized Lucha’s chances to march in this year’s Mardi Gras.

“A lot of our fans are very proud of us and they’re proud of the things that we represent. To see that the sound system that brings the music to the streets was missing was a huge shock,” said Brodrecht.

Other Mardi Gras krewes stepped up, donating and loaning equipment.

“We were just overwhelmed with how supportive everybody was and how willing everybody was to give up their resources to make sure that we were able to roll in Mardi Gras and bring joy to the community,” said Brodrecht.

While their equipment is still missing and NOPD investigates, the Lucha Krewe will dance and march this year, bringing new meaning to their name, Lucha, fighting to overcome obstacles in the name of Mardi Gras.

“We’re going to give this a one-two punch and we’re going to be back out there,” said Brodrecht.

The krewe says they are working with property managers for surveillance video and improving security measures.

Because of reaching out about this report to the NOPD, an NOPD spokesperson says they are working now to investigate the missing equipment.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was shot inside Village Food on Jewella Avenue in Shreveport on the afternoon of Feb. 15,...
Man shot inside Shreveport store dies
One person sustained life-threatening injuries after being shot in the chest on Westwood Park...
Man shot, run over outside Shreveport hotel later dies; another man arrested
Devon Harris, 20, is wanted in connection with the murders of Jakari Hogan and Ronnie Pearson.
Shreveport man wanted for ‘brutal’ double murder in east Texas
Baton Rouge Police Department
14-year-old arrested after trying to hire hitman to kill ex-boyfriend
BOOKED: Jeremie Jacob Ryan, 48, one count of felony theft of $1,000-$5,000
Former principal accused of theft

Latest News

FILE - Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards
No mask mandates as Louisiana extends emergency status
File Photo: Krewe of Janus Mardi Gras Parade
Downtown West Monroe Mardi Gras festivities schedule
Four Mardi Gras parades will run in Iberville Parish this season, and Sheriff Brett Stassi says...
‘Leave the B.S. at home.’ Iberville Parish officials issue stern warning to troublemakers ahead of Mardi Gras parades
Mardi Gras Parade
LDH does not expect spike in COVID after Mardi Gras, recommends masking if in crowds