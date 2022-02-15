Threat for severe weather returns Thursday

(KSLA) - Some rain may return Wednesday, but it’s still Thursday when the stronger storms are expected. Some storms may be severe bringing damaging winds, hail, and maybe an isolated tornado.

This evening will remain dry, but the clouds will be on the increase. There will be some breaks in the clouds, and this may set up a beautiful sunset! Temperatures will not be too bad. They will cool to the upper 50s, so maybe just a light jacket is all that’s required.

Overnight will be cloudy. A couple showers will be possible first thing by sunrise. Mostly for east Texas and McCurtain co. Oklahoma. Temperatures will also cool down to only the mid 50s. So staying fairly mild tonight.

Wednesday officially has a severe weather outlook, but it has backed off. There is now mostly a marginal risk for areas north of I-20. This is a level 1 on a scale of 1 to 5. It’s also for Wednesday night, and not during the day. So, during the day, you will not have to worry about any outdoor plans getting ruined. There may only be a couple stray showers. Rain chances for the day are down to 20%. Temperatures Wednesday will warm up to the mid 70s.

Wednesday night and Thursday morning is when I expect the strong to severe storms. The severe outlook from Wednesday will shift a little east and cover the eastern half of the ArkLaTex on Thursday. I’d say from I-49 and pints to the east will have the greater chance for severe weather Thursday. This will be for the morning. By the afternoon, the storms will be outside of the viewing area, moving farther away. Temperatures Thursday will be slightly cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

The threats we could be facing during the storms will include damaging winds, hail, and maybe a couple quick spin-up tornadoes. All forms of severe weather are low, but not ruled out. Damaging winds is the primary threat. We will be your First Alert, keeping you aware of the storms as we get closer. So, keep checking back with the KSLA First Alert Weather Team.

Good news is that the rain and storms will be gone by Friday to end the week. The sunshine will be back with limited cloud cover. It will be a cold start to your Friday with lows near freezing. Then in the afternoon, it will warm up to the mid 50s. You will likely need a jacket for Friday.

This weekend will also be very nice. There will not be any rain, and there will be enough sunshine for everyone to enjoy! Temperatures will start off cold again Saturday morning near freezing, but will quickly warm up to the low to mid 60s. Sunday will be even warmer, getting back to the 70s! Enjoy the weekend, because changes are back on the horizon.

Monday and Tuesday look to bring back some rain. It will not be a washout either day, but instead will be scattered. Rain chances are up to 30% Monday and 40% Tuesday. This rain will be welcomed to help alleviate the ongoing drought conditions. High temperatures Monday and Tuesday will still reach the 70s.

Have a great rest of the day, and stay weather aware on Thursday.

