Texarkana nonprofit distributes personal care baskets for those in need on Valentine’s Day

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — “Every one wants to do something or give something on Valentine’s Day because it’s a day of love,” said Barbara Riley, executive director of Bridging The GAPS of Arkansas.

The Texarkana nonprofit Bridging The GAPS of Arkansas prepared and delivered more than 100 Acts of Kindness Baskets to the elderly, disabled and income-challenged families this Valentine’s Day.

Riley said they have provided this expression of love for 15 years now. The baskets were filled with personal hygiene items.

“I love this day,” said Texarkana, Ark., Police Chief Kristie Bennett, who was among volunteers delivering baskets. “I love being one of the persons providing something to someone who might not have gotten, but just brighten their day ...” on Valentine’s Day.

The gifts of love were made possible by the city and private donations from the Texarkana community.

“Acts of Kindness is an act of love, and we are doing this to bring some love, some cheer, some caring,” Riley said.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.