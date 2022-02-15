Shreveport man wanted for ‘brutal’ double murder in east Texas

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport man is wanted in connection with what the sheriff’s office is calling a “brutal” double murder.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office has identified Devon Harris, AKA “Nooney Bugg”, 20, of Shreveport, as the suspect in the Jan. 30 murders of Jakari Hogan and Ronnie Pearson. The killings happened on Highway 79 E near the Cherokee/Rusk county line.

Harris’ arrest warrant was issued Feb. 2. Officials say Harris should be considered armed and dangerous; he’s believed to be in the Shreveport area.

Anyone with information on Harris’ location is asked to call the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at 903-683-2271 or call their local law enforcement agency.

