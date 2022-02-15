Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Shreveport man wanted for ‘brutal’ double murder in east Texas

Devon Harris, 20, is wanted in connection with the murders of Jakari Hogan and Ronnie Pearson.
Devon Harris, 20, is wanted in connection with the murders of Jakari Hogan and Ronnie Pearson.(Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 8:44 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport man is wanted in connection with what the sheriff’s office is calling a “brutal” double murder.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office has identified Devon Harris, AKA “Nooney Bugg”, 20, of Shreveport, as the suspect in the Jan. 30 murders of Jakari Hogan and Ronnie Pearson. The killings happened on Highway 79 E near the Cherokee/Rusk county line.

Harris’ arrest warrant was issued Feb. 2. Officials say Harris should be considered armed and dangerous; he’s believed to be in the Shreveport area.

Anyone with information on Harris’ location is asked to call the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at 903-683-2271 or call their local law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisiana State Capitol
Least educated parishes in Louisiana
(Source: Pixabay)
Elderly man dies after being hit by train; victim identified
A 24-year-old man was in life-threatening condition after being shot multiple times in his...
Coroner IDs gunshot victim; police have 2 suspects in custody, 1 on the run
Crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash at LA 3132 and Mansfield Road Monday, Feb. 14, 2022.
Crews respond to wreck involving multiple vehicles in Shreveport
A student at Linwood Public Charter School was hit by a car in a crosswalk Monday, Feb. 14, 2022.
Child hit by car near Linwood Public Charter School

Latest News

Vincent Simmons, shortly after the Avoyelles DA dismissed charges against him. Taken on Feb....
Avoyelles DA dismisses charges against Vincent Simmons after being granted a new trial, freeing him after nearly 45 years at Angola
Two men were rescued from a flooded boat on Toledo Bend on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.
2 men rescued from Toledo Bend after boat floods in fishing tournament
Crews worked for about 40 minutes to bring the fire under control.
Crews battle early morning church fire in Shreveport
Thanks to a strong cold front strong and severe storms are possible early Thursday
Severe weather possible Thursday morning