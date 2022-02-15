Severe weather possible Thursday morning

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! After a beautiful start to the week Monday we are generally tracking more of the same for your Tuesday with partly cloudy skies and temperatures that will be pushing into the low 70s. Wednesday will be the first day where we do have the potential to see some wet weather out ahead of our next cold front with some scattered showers possible. But early Thursday is when we are tracking the potential for some strong and severe storms as a strong cold front will be moving through the region. Right now all threats are possible including some isolated tornadoes. Behind the front we are expecting much cooler weather to close out the week and heading into the weekend with highs in the low 50s Friday. But just as quickly as out temperatures fall they will rebound over the weekend with highs pushing back up towards 70 on Sunday and next week.

We are tracking the potential for strong and severe storms early Thursday. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to out the door this morning you’ll need a light jacket as temperatures are down in the 40s this morning, but once again we will warm up very quickly. High temperatures this afternoon will be very comfortable with highs in the low 70s along with partly cloudy skies. So today will be a great opportunity to get outside and take in this great weather.

As we get to the middle of the work week we are tracking rising rain chances for the region. This will start on Wednesday as clouds continue to thicken and some scattered showers will be possible in the afternoon as our next cold front pushes toward us. But don’t expect much in the way of wet weather during the day Wednesday and high temperatures will still be on the warm side with highs in the mid-70s possible. Really the action will start overnight and during the morning hours on Thursday as we are expecting a line of thunderstorms to roll through the region just ahead of the colder air. With this line of storms we could see some severe weather as well. All threats are currently possible including the potential for large hail as we as some isolated tornadoes. By the afternoon hours our weather should start to improve and colder air will be pouring into the region.

Looking ahead to Friday and the weekend we are tracking some chilly conditions followed by warming temperatures for the region. Highs on Friday will be below average with temperatures that will only be in the low to mid-50s with ample sunshine. But after a freeze Saturday we are expecting a quick rebound over the weekend with temperatures back in the 60s Saturday afternoon and a run into the 70s possible Sunday. So we aren’t tracking any deep freeze in the near future for the ArkLaTex.

In the meantime, enjoy the warm weather we have in store today. Have a great Tuesday!

