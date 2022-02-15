Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Natchitoches Parish man goes missing

A female friend described his disappearance as suspicious
MISSING: Steven W. Burkett, 49, of the 100 block of Eddie Williams Road in Marthaville, 5'11...
MISSING: Steven W. Burkett, 49, of the 100 block of Eddie Williams Road in Marthaville, 5'11 tall, weighs 175 pounds and has brown eyes and medium-length brown hair. In addition to Marthaville, he has ties to Natchitoches and Robeline in Natchitoches Parish and Many and Florien in Sabine Parish.
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 11:37 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A Natchitoches Parish man has gone missing.

In a Facebook post Monday, the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office says a female friend described his disappearance as suspicious.

Now authorities are asking for help finding 49-year-old Steven W. Burkett, of the 100 block of Eddie Williams Road in Marthaville.

He stands 5′11 tall, weighs 175 pounds and has brown eyes and medium-length brown hair.

Burkett last was seen driving a dark gray GMC 4X4 pickup with a decal in the lower left of the rear glass plus fender flares. No license plate information was immediately available.

In addition to Marthaville, he has ties to Natchitoches and Robeline in Natchitoches Parish and Many and Florien in Sabine Parish.

Burkett last was heard from early the morning of Saturday, Feb. 12. The female friend reported his disappearance to the Sheriff’s Office about 11 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13.

Sheriff’s detectives then worked throughout Monday, Feb. 14 interviewing Burkett’s friends and family members. He also has been entered into the National Crime Information Center as a missing person.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about Burkett to call the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 352-6432 or sheriff’s Detective Lt. Jonathan Byles at (318) 357-7830.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities identify woman who died after being found in roadway
A 16-year-old boy was shot dead the night of Feb. 12, 2022, in City Park in the 200 block of...
16-year-old boy shot dead in city park
Louisiana State Capitol
Least educated parishes in Louisiana
(Source: Pixabay)
Man dies after being hit by train
BOOKED: Gaven Wyatt Coon-Crowley, 20, of Benton, one count each of unauthorized entry of an...
CPSO: 20-year-old arrested after climbing into teen girl’s bedroom

Latest News

There are two websites you can use to find out whether something you just bought, or have owned...
Defective: Pair of websites provides consumers vital product recall and complaint information
Defective: Congressional Democrats say it’s time to lift the veil of secrecy on potentially harmful products in Americans’ homes
“I knew there was somebody out there that was making sure that before it hit the shelves, it...
Defective: Government agency shackled by law often takes years to issue recalls on potentially dangerous products
The CPSC cannot recall a dangerous product without the manufacturer’s consent. And it rarely...
Defective: Federal agency meant to protect consumers given little power to ban defective products