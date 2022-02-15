Natchitoches Parish man goes missing

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A Natchitoches Parish man has gone missing.

In a Facebook post Monday, the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office says a female friend described his disappearance as suspicious.

Now authorities are asking for help finding 49-year-old Steven W. Burkett, of the 100 block of Eddie Williams Road in Marthaville.

He stands 5′11 tall, weighs 175 pounds and has brown eyes and medium-length brown hair.

Burkett last was seen driving a dark gray GMC 4X4 pickup with a decal in the lower left of the rear glass plus fender flares. No license plate information was immediately available.

In addition to Marthaville, he has ties to Natchitoches and Robeline in Natchitoches Parish and Many and Florien in Sabine Parish.

Burkett last was heard from early the morning of Saturday, Feb. 12. The female friend reported his disappearance to the Sheriff’s Office about 11 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13.

Sheriff’s detectives then worked throughout Monday, Feb. 14 interviewing Burkett’s friends and family members. He also has been entered into the National Crime Information Center as a missing person.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about Burkett to call the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 352-6432 or sheriff’s Detective Lt. Jonathan Byles at (318) 357-7830.

