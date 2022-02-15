Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Melanie Curtin’s attorneys want new trial, sentencing pushed back again

By Lester Duhé
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 9:19 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The sentencing date for the ex lover of former Livingston Parish Sheriff’s deputy Dennis Perkins, has been pushed back once again.

RELATED: Melanie Curtin sentencing hearing pushed back to later date

Back in December, a Livingston Parish jury found Melanie Curtin guilty in the 2014 sexual assault of an unconscious woman. She was then immediately booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center.

Melanie Curtin
Melanie Curtin(Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)

The jury found her guilty of the most serious possible charge of aggravated rape, which carries a penalty of life in prison without the possibility of parole or reduced sentencing. The jury also found her guilty on the charge of video voyeurism.

RELATED: Melanie Curtin found guilty of aggravated rape, video voyeurism

But her attorney, John McLindon, claimed throughout the trial that Melanie was drugged by Dennis Perkins, and she has no recollection of the events that happened that day.

McLindon says court records he obtained, reveal a lot of discrepancies about how all members of the jury were able to reach a verdict. Especially after jury deliberations lasted more than seven hours, and the members of the jury had to come back into the courtroom multiple times to ask questions to the judge about the charges and more.

A hearing is set for March, to discuss their request for a new trial.

RELATED: Cynthia Perkins makes deal with prosecutors, will testify against Dennis Perkins

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities identify woman who died after being found in roadway
A 16-year-old boy was shot dead the night of Feb. 12, 2022, in City Park in the 200 block of...
16-year-old boy shot dead in city park
Louisiana State Capitol
Least educated parishes in Louisiana
(Source: Pixabay)
Man dies after being hit by train
BOOKED: Gaven Wyatt Coon-Crowley, 20, of Benton, one count each of unauthorized entry of an...
CPSO: 20-year-old arrested after climbing into teen girl’s bedroom

Latest News

A 24-year-old man was in life-threatening condition after being shot multiple times in his...
Coroner IDs gunshot victim; police have 2 suspects in custody, 1 on the run
MISSING: Steven W. Burkett, 49, of the 100 block of Eddie Williams Road in Marthaville, 5'11...
Natchitoches Parish man goes missing
Vincent Simmons, shortly after the Avoyelles DA dismissed charges against him. Taken on Feb....
Avoyelles DA dismisses charges against Vincent Simmons after being granted a new trial, freeing him after nearly 45 years at Angola
An 87-year-old man was hospitalized after being robbed on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, according to...
2 more arrested in attack, armed robbery of 87-year-old man, sheriff says