Girl who used Rentahitman.com arrested for attempting to have ex-boyfriend killed
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested a 14-year-old girl on Monday, Feb. 14 after she allegedly attempted to hire a hitman to kill her 14-year-old ex-boyfriend.
An administrator of “Rentahitman.com,” a satirical website, made contact with local authorities and reported the incident.
The teen was booked into East Baton Rouge Juvenile Detention Center for solicitation of murder.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.