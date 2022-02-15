Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Former principal accused of theft

He’s accused of charging more than $3,000 in personal expenses on a school credit card
BOOKED: Jeremie Jacob Ryan, 48, one count of felony theft of $1,000-$5,000
BOOKED: Jeremie Jacob Ryan, 48, one count of felony theft of $1,000-$5,000(Source: Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANY, La. (KSLA) — A former Sabine Parish educator is accused of using a school credit card for his personal expenses since August 2021.

The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office says its detectives arrested 48-year-old Jeremie Jacob Ryan on the afternoon of Tuesday, Feb. 15. He was booked into Sabine Parish Detention Center on a charge of felony theft of $1,000-$5,000. No bond has been set.

The Sabine Parish School Board reports that more than $3,000 was charged to the credit card and that an audit of Many Junior High School’s records has been ordered.

Ryan served as principal of Many Junior High from July 2021 until he resigned Feb. 1. He had been on administrative leave since Jan. 25.

Ryan had been a teacher and coach with the Sabine Parish public schools since August 2009.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisiana State Capitol
Least educated parishes in Louisiana
(Source: Pixabay)
Elderly man dies after being hit by train; victim identified
A 24-year-old man was in life-threatening condition after being shot multiple times in his...
Coroner IDs gunshot victim; police have 2 suspects in custody, 1 on the run
Crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash at LA 3132 and Mansfield Road Monday, Feb. 14, 2022.
Crews respond to wreck involving multiple vehicles in Shreveport
A student at Linwood Public Charter School was hit by a car in a crosswalk Monday, Feb. 14, 2022.
Child hit by car near Linwood Public Charter School

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
A man was shot inside Village Food on Jewella Avenue in Shreveport on the afternoon of Feb. 15,...
Man shot inside Shreveport store
Law enforcement officers in Arkansas could soon be seeing a bonus on their paychecks.
Ark. legislature considering one-time bonus for law enforcement officers across the state
A proposed new academic calendar in Caddo Parish could cut teachers' summers a bit short.
Caddo Parish School Board to consider new calendar for upcoming school year