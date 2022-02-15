Former principal accused of theft

MANY, La. (KSLA) — A former Sabine Parish educator is accused of using a school credit card for his personal expenses since August 2021.

The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office says its detectives arrested 48-year-old Jeremie Jacob Ryan on the afternoon of Tuesday, Feb. 15. He was booked into Sabine Parish Detention Center on a charge of felony theft of $1,000-$5,000. No bond has been set.

The Sabine Parish School Board reports that more than $3,000 was charged to the credit card and that an audit of Many Junior High School’s records has been ordered.

Ryan served as principal of Many Junior High from July 2021 until he resigned Feb. 1. He had been on administrative leave since Jan. 25.

Ryan had been a teacher and coach with the Sabine Parish public schools since August 2009.

