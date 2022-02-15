Escapee possibly cornered in the Idabel area

McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSLA) — McCurtain County, Okla., authorities believe they have another escapee cornered.

Sheriff Kevin Clardy told KSLA News 12 that a four-mile perimeter in the Marshall Hill Road/Old 21 Road area southeast of Idabel, Okla., has been cordoned off since about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15.

Authorities have arrested someone who told deputies that he or she had just gotten out of a car with 21-year-old Justin Michael Hughes.

Roads are blocked as drones are being used to search for Hughes.

Hughes is one of four inmates who escaped from the McCurtain County Jail on Feb. 4. Also still on the run is 23-year-old Jerome Rutherford Jr.

This is a developing situation. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

