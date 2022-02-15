Crews battle early morning church fire in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Crews worked to put out a fire at a church in Shreveport early Tuesday morning (Feb. 15).

The call went out around 3:20 a.m. Someone passing by called 911. Crews with the Shreveport Fire Department responded to Mt. Carmel Baptist Church near the intersection of Broadway Avenue and Baxter Street. When firefighters arrived, they found the building fully engulfed in flames.

It took firefighters about 40 minutes to bring the fire under control.

There’s no word yet on any possible injuries, or the cause of the fire.

