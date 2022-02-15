Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Crews battle early morning church fire in Shreveport

Crews worked for about 40 minutes to bring the fire under control.
Crews worked for about 40 minutes to bring the fire under control.(KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 4:10 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Crews worked to put out a fire at a church in Shreveport early Tuesday morning (Feb. 15).

The call went out around 3:20 a.m. Someone passing by called 911. Crews with the Shreveport Fire Department responded to Mt. Carmel Baptist Church near the intersection of Broadway Avenue and Baxter Street. When firefighters arrived, they found the building fully engulfed in flames.

Crews worked for about 40 minutes to bring the fire under control.
Crews worked for about 40 minutes to bring the fire under control.(KSLA)

It took firefighters about 40 minutes to bring the fire under control.

There’s no word yet on any possible injuries, or the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisiana State Capitol
Least educated parishes in Louisiana
(Source: Pixabay)
Man dies after being hit by train
A 24-year-old man was in life-threatening condition after being shot multiple times in his...
Coroner IDs gunshot victim; police have 2 suspects in custody, 1 on the run
Crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash at LA 3132 and Mansfield Road Monday, Feb. 14, 2022.
Crews respond to wreck involving multiple vehicles in Shreveport
A student at Linwood Public Charter School was hit by a car in a crosswalk Monday, Feb. 14, 2022.
Child hit by car near Linwood Public Charter School

Latest News

MISSING: Steven W. Burkett, 49, of the 100 block of Eddie Williams Road in Marthaville, 5'11...
Natchitoches Parish man goes missing
There are two websites you can use to find out whether something you just bought, or have owned...
Defective: Pair of websites provides consumers vital product recall and complaint information
Defective: Congressional Democrats say it’s time to lift the veil of secrecy on potentially harmful products in Americans’ homes
“I knew there was somebody out there that was making sure that before it hit the shelves, it...
Defective: Government agency shackled by law often takes years to issue recalls on potentially dangerous products