Caddo Parish School Board to consider new calendar for upcoming school year

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Tuesday, Feb. 15, a new calendar appears on the agenda for the Caddo Parish School Board meeting.

The new calendar shows about a two-week difference for the start of the 2022-23 academic year for K-8; returning teachers would need to report to work as early as Aug. 3. The previously approved calendar listed Aug. 15 as the first day for returning teachers.

“For our returning teachers, that’s five days of their summertime that they’re not going to have,” said Jordan Thomas with Red River United. “That could change what your summer plans are.”

She says calendar changes are typically made in the fall preceding the upcoming school year.

PROPOSED 2022-23 CALENDAR

“We do have some teachers who are questioning that, not necessarily upset, but wanting to sit down and understand why it’s only the K-8 teachers that are returning for an early date,” Thomas said.

A spokesperson for Caddo Parish Schools says the changes are required under new state rules. A PowerPoint presentation cites the pandemic as the reason behind the change, including virtual learning, quarantines, and student and staff absences.

It reads in part, “Teachers do not have adequate time to teach all of the content in today’s curriculum during a normal school year.”

