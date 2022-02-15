Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Caddo Parish School Board to consider new calendar for upcoming school year

A proposed new academic calendar in Caddo Parish could cut teachers' summers a bit short.
A proposed new academic calendar in Caddo Parish could cut teachers' summers a bit short.(KSLA)
By Destinee Patterson
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Tuesday, Feb. 15, a new calendar appears on the agenda for the Caddo Parish School Board meeting.

The new calendar shows about a two-week difference for the start of the 2022-23 academic year for K-8; returning teachers would need to report to work as early as Aug. 3. The previously approved calendar listed Aug. 15 as the first day for returning teachers.

“For our returning teachers, that’s five days of their summertime that they’re not going to have,” said Jordan Thomas with Red River United. “That could change what your summer plans are.”

She says calendar changes are typically made in the fall preceding the upcoming school year.

PROPOSED 2022-23 CALENDAR

“We do have some teachers who are questioning that, not necessarily upset, but wanting to sit down and understand why it’s only the K-8 teachers that are returning for an early date,” Thomas said.

A spokesperson for Caddo Parish Schools says the changes are required under new state rules. A PowerPoint presentation cites the pandemic as the reason behind the change, including virtual learning, quarantines, and student and staff absences.

It reads in part, “Teachers do not have adequate time to teach all of the content in today’s curriculum during a normal school year.”

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisiana State Capitol
Least educated parishes in Louisiana
(Source: Pixabay)
Elderly man dies after being hit by train; victim identified
A 24-year-old man was in life-threatening condition after being shot multiple times in his...
Coroner IDs gunshot victim; police have 2 suspects in custody, 1 on the run
Crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash at LA 3132 and Mansfield Road Monday, Feb. 14, 2022.
Crews respond to wreck involving multiple vehicles in Shreveport
A student at Linwood Public Charter School was hit by a car in a crosswalk Monday, Feb. 14, 2022.
Child hit by car near Linwood Public Charter School

Latest News

Law enforcement officers in Arkansas could soon be seeing a bonus on their paychecks.
Ark. legislature considering one-time bonus for law enforcement officers across the state
Warrant issued for juvenile in connection with shooting death of teen in Marshall
Warrant issued for juvenile in connection with shooting death of teen in Marshall
June bench trial date set for officers involved in Tommie McGlothen Jr.'s death
June bench trial date set for officers involved in Tommie McGlothen Jr.'s death
Elderly man killed by train in Texarkana identified
Elderly man killed by train in Texarkana identified